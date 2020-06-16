Gusta Mae Chamberlain
Lake Kickapoo - Gusta Mae Chamberlain, 91, of Lake Kickapoo, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Archer City. She was born on May 23, 1929 in Ninnekah, OK to the late Leonard Smith and Audory Butler Smith. On December 20, 1947 she married Bobby Lee Chamberlain in Archer City, TX. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2006. Gusta retired in 1994 as a nurse at the State Hospital in Wichita Falls. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Archer City where she taught Sunday School for many years.
She is survived by three children, Connie Gayle Foley and husband Joe of Groesbeck, TX, Karen Elizabeth Fry and husband Mark of Uvalde, TX and Jennifer McNair and husband Mike of Lake Kickapoo, TX. She was preceded in death by a son, Merlin Roy "Buck" Chamberlain. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Vicki "Sis" Chamberlain of Mankins; grandchildren, Danny Foley, Julie Armstrong, Jessica Hixon, Jacob Hasten, Bobby McNair, Matthew McNair and Abel Foley; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Sparkman and husband Johnny of Fletcher, OK and Peggy Phillips of Winston, OR; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, James Joseph Foley, 2 brothers and 1 sister.
Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with John Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on Hampton Vaughan Crestview's Facebook page.
Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Foley, Abel Foley, Bobby McNair, Matt McNair, Dean Foley, and Jacob Hasten.
In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, TX 76351. Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.