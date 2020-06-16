Gusta Mae Chamberlain
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Gusta's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Gusta Mae Chamberlain

Lake Kickapoo - Gusta Mae Chamberlain, 91, of Lake Kickapoo, passed away on Sunday, June 14, 2020 in Archer City. She was born on May 23, 1929 in Ninnekah, OK to the late Leonard Smith and Audory Butler Smith. On December 20, 1947 she married Bobby Lee Chamberlain in Archer City, TX. He preceded her in death on June 21, 2006. Gusta retired in 1994 as a nurse at the State Hospital in Wichita Falls. She was a member of Grace Community Church in Archer City where she taught Sunday School for many years.

She is survived by three children, Connie Gayle Foley and husband Joe of Groesbeck, TX, Karen Elizabeth Fry and husband Mark of Uvalde, TX and Jennifer McNair and husband Mike of Lake Kickapoo, TX. She was preceded in death by a son, Merlin Roy "Buck" Chamberlain. She is also survived by a daughter-in-law, Vicki "Sis" Chamberlain of Mankins; grandchildren, Danny Foley, Julie Armstrong, Jessica Hixon, Jacob Hasten, Bobby McNair, Matthew McNair and Abel Foley; 12 great grandchildren; two sisters, Carolyn Sparkman and husband Johnny of Fletcher, OK and Peggy Phillips of Winston, OR; numerous nieces and nephews. She was preceded in death by a grandson, James Joseph Foley, 2 brothers and 1 sister.

Funeral services will be 1:00 PM Thursday, June 18, 2020 at the Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with John Curry officiating. Burial will follow at Rosemont Cemetery. The service will be livestreamed on Hampton Vaughan Crestview's Facebook page.

Serving as pallbearers will be Danny Foley, Abel Foley, Bobby McNair, Matt McNair, Dean Foley, and Jacob Hasten.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Archer Service Center, P.O. Box 578, Archer City, TX 76351. Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com






To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 16 to Jun. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
9407671770
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved