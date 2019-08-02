|
|
G.W. Holt
Wichita Falls - G.W. "Dub" Holt was called home to heaven on Thursday August 1, 2019, in Wichita Falls, Texas.
The children and grandchildren will receive family and friends at a visitation from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m. on Friday, August 2, at Lunn's. Funeral services will be at 10:30 a.m. on Saturday, August 3, 2019, at the First Baptist Church in Holliday, officiated by Darryl Sewell. Interment will follow at Holliday Cemetery under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
A son of the late Effie (Tucker) and Garland Holt, Dub was born on June 6, 1933, in Seymour, Texas. Dub graduated from Holliday High School in 1950 and served in the U.S. Army during the Korean Conflict. He married his wife of 59 years, Patricia Jackson, on October 16, 1959, in the First Baptist Church of Grandfield. They have two children, Dennis of Graford, Texas, and Laura Lea of Denton, Texas. Dub retired from PPG in 1998 where he had worked as a supervisor. He served as a deacon at First Baptist Church in Holliday and was a long-time member of the board of the Holliday Cemetery Association In addition to his church service, Dub volunteered to run the clock at Holliday football and basketball games for years. He loved supporting his children and grandchildren in all their activities and was always their biggest fan.
Along with his parents, Dub was also preceded in death by his wife, Pat, and his sister, Glenna Ayres.
Dub is survived by his son, Dennis Holt and wife Jane; daughter, Laura Lea Holt; grandchildren Nicole Black and husband, Jeremy; and Dawson Holt and wife, Taylor. He is also survived by his sisters Margie Sampley, Jerry Ellison and Genie Stegall and husband Travis as well as his brothers, Bill Holt, James Holt and wife Evelyn and Larry Holt; and several nieces, nephews and cousins.
For those desiring, memorial contributions may be sent to First Baptist Holliday, 403 College Ave, Holliday, Texas 76366, or the Holliday Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 716, Holliday, Texas 76366.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 2, 2019