Gynal McAlister
Electra, TX - Gynal Louise McAlister, 96, of Electra, TX, passed away on May 14, 2020.
She was born in Wichita Falls, TX on August 11, 1923 to parents John William (JW) and Amy Campbell. She and William Harrison McAlister married on June 7, 1941. They raised 6 sons and their only daughter Glenda died in infancy.
Gynal toiled side by side with Harrison to establish and grow a thriving family farm. After all the children were in school she commuted to the Vernon Manufacturing Company or 10 years working as a seamstress.
Amazingly talented, Gynal excelled in whatever she undertook; some were of necessity like cooking, sewing, gardening and extended to quilting, crocheting, knitting, and painting. Her culinary skills were legendary. She seamlessly prepared meals for her large family and even when working, carried meals to the field during harvest. She was a vital asset to the farming operation whether hauling cotton trailers to the gin or making never-ending emergent trips for equipment parts, keeping everyone fed and often with one or two young grandchildren at her side. She was extremely resourceful and never let anything go to waste, often finding ways of turning scraps into something new. A longtime member of the Enterprise Home Demonstration Club, she was the subject of articles in Progressive Farmer and other farm magazines and was awarded AgriLife Extension's Homemaker of the Year in 1986.
Gynal was committed to helping others and serving her community. She was a faithful member of the Southside Church of Christ, Electra Memorial Hospital Auxiliary, and before her vision failed was relied upon by many to help them run errands or drive them to doctor appointments in Wichita Falls. Utilizing her crafting and cooking talents she would always donate items for charity auctions or give them away as gifts.
Put simply, she was a woman of an extraordinary work ethic, talent, and generosity.
She was preceded in death by her husband, William Harrison McAlister, her daughter Glenda Louise McAlister, great grandson Zachary McAlister, great granddaughter Liliana Butler, 4 sisters and 1 brother. She is survived by her youngest sister Betty Shaefer of Indio, California; sons Raymond and wife Anell of Wichita, Kansas, Larry and wife Linda of Electra, Harry and wife Barbara of Electra, Amos and wife Barbara of Fort Worth, Albert and wife Sue of OKC, Oklahoma, Terry and wife Pat of Electra, many nieces, nephews, grandchildren, great grandchildren and great great grandchildren.
A funeral service will be held 2:00 PM Saturday May 16, 2020 at Southside Church of Christ in Electra, TX. Visitation will be 6:00-8:00 on Friday May 15, 2020 at Dutton Funeral Home in Iowa Park, TX.
Donations may be made in her memory to the Electra Memorial Hospital Foundation or North Texas Rehabilitation Center.
Published in The Times Record News from May 15 to May 16, 2020