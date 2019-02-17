|
|
Hal Karl Schonitz
Wichita Falls, TX
Hal Schonitz passed away on January 29, 2019 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was born on May 27, 1931, in Germany to Pauline Knappe Schonitz and Karl Helmut Schonitz. Hal is preceded in death by his wife, Beverly Teshnow Schonitz, his parents, and his sisters Eleanor and Bridgette, both of Germany.
Hal came to the United States in April 1952 and settled in Racine, Wisconsin. Hal Schonitz and Beverly Teshnow were married on February 14, 1953 and had three children, Lorelei, Tracy, and Scott. Hal became a U.S. citizen in 1956. In 1971, Hal and his family moved to a small farm in Reedsville, Wisconsin, where they tried their hand at raising horses, goats, sheep, rabbits, dogs and cats. Hal had a love for animals and enjoyed teaching his eldest grandchildren how to ride and train horses. The majority of Hal's work life was spent as a paint salesmen. Hal had a natural eye for color and was often sought out to match existing paint.
After the death of his wife in 2006, Hal joined his daughter, Tracy, and son-in-law, Brian, in Wichita Falls, Texas. He spent his retirement here, watching his youngest grandchildren grow up. He also developed a special bond with his youngest grandson and great-granddaughter as he babysat them while their parents' worked. Hal was always pleasant and joking with everyone around him. Hal was an awesome family man and will be greatly missed.
Hal is survived by his daughters, Lorelei and Tracy, his son, Scott, his grandchildren, Jerrod, Bryan, and Brenda Vaness; Jessica Davis; Jennifer and Jeremy Dorgan; Stephen, Xander and Cole Schonitz, and his great-grandchildren, Ian, Anna, Karmynn, and Jackson.
A private celebration of life will be held by his family at a later date.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 17, 2019