Harold Dean Brake Obituary
Harold Dean Brake

Wichita Falls - Harold Dean Brake, 85, of Wichita Falls went to be with our Lord and Savior on Saturday, May 9, 2020.

Harold was born on October 24, 1934, on the family farm at Elmer, OK, the son of the late Ralph and Georgia (Winn) Brake. He was the sixth child of eight. Harold graduated from Southside School in 1952. He grew up hunting and fishing. He especially enjoyed fishing for years to come, and provided wonderful fish fries for family and many friends and neighbors. He loved his Dallas Cowboys football team and he never missed the Rangers and Mavericks when they played.

Harold was united in marriage to Mary Pauline Cope on 29 March, 1957 in Manitou, OK. They celebrated their 63rd wedding anniversary this March.

After his dad could no longer farm by himself due to illness, Harold returned from the Army to help out on the family farm. He and his wife eventually moved to Wichita Falls, TX, where he worked for the TX State Highway Department for 28 years until retirement in 1995.

Harold was preceded in death by his parents, brothers Paul, Tommy, and Grady, and sister Loucyle.

Harold is survived by his wife, Mary of Wichita Fall, his sister, Martha Vaughan of Lawton, OK, brother, Kenneth Brake of Hastings, OK, and sister, Karen Bartling of Altus, OK. He leaves behind many loving nieces, nephews and cousins in TX, OK, WA and CA.

He was a good and kind man and always willing to help a neighbor, friend, or even a stranger.

Family graveside services will be held Saturday.

Arrangements are under the direction of Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home in Wichita Falls. Online condolences may be made at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 14, 2020
