Harold Franklin "Hal" West
Wichita Falls - Harold "Hal" Franklin West, 95 of Wichita Falls passed away on Wednesday, July 29, 2020.
Hal was born on September 27, 1924 to the late Ernest L. and Eve (Roberson) West in Clay County. He grew up in Wichita Falls and graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1941 and Hardin Junior College in 1943. While attending Hardin, Hal met the love of his life, Lenore Prine. He proudly served his country as a Merchant Marine Officer. During most of 1944, Hal spent time on a tanker hauling oil and gasoline from the Caribbean to Navy operations in the far South Pacific. In early 1945, his service led him to India and on to Belgium and was at the Panama Canal bound for Okinawa when the Japanese surrendered. Hal received several combat war zone medals, including Asia Pacific and Indian war, Atlantic war zone and the Mediterranean Middle East war zone. After being released in July 1946 from active duty, Hal reenter the now Midwestern State University. On January 23, 1947, he and Lenore married and the couple spent the next 67 years together. As Lenore's health started to decline, Hal took care of her until her passing on August 15, 2014. After finishing his junior year, he dropped out of college to enter the business world, but later finished his degree in mathematics in 1958. That same year, he founded Snak-Time Automatic Services which he operated until his retirement in 2002. Hal was a member and served two terms as President of the Texas Merchandise Vending Association. For his service as Governmental Affairs Chairman, he received the Chairman's Award from the National Association in 1987 and the President's Award from the State Association in 1988. Hal was a member of First United Methodist Church, and attended the Keystone Sunday class for over 60 years. He supported his family in all their many endeavors and he was also a big supporter of various wildlife conservation organizations. Hal didn't judge other people of other religions or ethnicity, he accepted and appreciated them. He will be missed by many.
Along with his beloved wife, Lenore and parents Hal was preceded in death by a sister, Betty Boyd; and brother, Paul West
He is survived by two daughters, Barbara West and Len West both from Wichita Falls; sister, Dorothy Lucus of Wichita Falls; sister-in-law, Kay West of Hurst, Texas; and numerous nieces and nephews.
The family would like to express their gratitude to the staff at House of Hope in Wichita Falls.
The family suggests memorials made be to First United Methodist Church 909 10th St, Wichita Falls, TX 76301, Humane Society of Wichita County 4360 Old Iowa Park Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76305, Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas, or any environmental organizations of your choice.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com