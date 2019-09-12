|
Harold Wayne "Casper" Bundy
Wichita Falls - October 04, 1946 - September 08, 2019
Wayne "Casper" Bundy, 72, was born on October 4, 1946 in Vernon, TX. He was called home to be with his Lord and Savior on the Lord's day Sunday, September 8, 2019, in Wichita Falls, TX. He married Marylouise Dyer in Wichita Falls, TX on September 7, 2008. Wayne was jovial, lighthearted and charismatic. He could light up a room and bring a smile to your face. He cherished spending time with family and friends. He also loved to fish, ride his motorcycle and play pool. He and his wife joined Mercy Baptist Church in 2012. Wayne was a man of deep faith who loved to praise and serve the Lord and spend time with his church family.
He was preceded in death by his mother Leatha Ann Vickers, his father David Vickers, two sisters Elsie Bostick Myers and Carol Vickers; and two daughters Julie Ann Boyce and Millisa Gray.
Wayne is survived by his wife Marylouise Bundy of Wichita Falls, TX; a sister Darlene Crow of Wichita Falls, TX; a daughter Brandy Bundy of Fort Worth, TX; a son Harold Wayne Bundy, Jr. of Weatherford, TX; a stepdaughter Samantha Misner of Pensacola, FL; a stepson Matthew Dyer of Carey, OH; an aunt Mary Vickers Smith of Terrell, TX; and numerous grandchildren, nieces and nephews as well as a host of family and friends.
A memorial service will be held at 1:00 p.m. Saturday, September 14, 2019 at Mercy Baptist Church, 1007 Old Jacksboro Hwy. Memorial donations may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, TX.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 12, 2019