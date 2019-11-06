|
Harold Wayne Gee
On November 6, 2019, Harold Wayne Gee, the ornery, passionate and loving husband and father of four won his battle with cancer at the ripe young age of 85.
Services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Friday, November 8, 2019, at the First Baptist Church of Electra with Charles Nichols and Joe Ainsworth officiating. Interment will follow in Electra Memorial Park under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
The family will receive friends from 6:00 p.m. until 7:00 p.m. Thursday, November 7, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Harold was born on October 29, 1934, in Kings Mill, Texas. He was one of seven children born to Willie Franklin and Bernice Gee. Harold graduated Electra High School in 1952 and joined the United States Army where he was honorably discharged in 1962. After serving in the Army, Harold went to work in the oilfield where he ultimately found his career with Texaco Pipeline Company in 1966. He retired from Texaco in 1995. Harold couldn't sit still so he continued to work first for the Crooked Creek Golf Course and then Cameron Iron Works until 2015.
Harold met the love of his life, Janice Kelley Gee, who he married on June 5, 1968 at Rock Crossing Baptist Church. In 1979, Harold and Jan found their way back to where it all began in Electra, Texas. Harold remained in Electra until his death.
Harold was an avid golfer and lover of all things sports. He had the uncanny ability to tell you where almost every professional football player played college and high school football, and at one time he owned almost every Dave Campbell's Texas High School magazine. Harold collected caps and was known to sneak a few hats away from his sons and son-in-law when hats were left unattended. Harold had grit. He was tough as a boot, hard-working, loyal, dependable and someone you could always count on to have your back. He was larger than life and certainly left a legacy.
Harold was preceded in death by his father, Willie Franklin, and his mother, Bernice Voidy, as well as three brothers and three sisters.
Harold is survived by his wife, Jan, of Electra and his four children: Larry Wayne Gee and wife Shelley of Vernon, Texas; David Gee and friend Kristy Key of Snyder, Texas; Darrell Gee and wife Jennifer of Van Alstyne, Texas; and Crystal Gee Gibson and husband Trent of Plano, Texas. Harold is also survived by twelve grandchildren and twelve great-grandchildren with one expected in February 2020.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a donation to Kindred Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4210 Kell Blvd, Suite 204, Wichita Falls, Texas 76309.
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 6 to Nov. 7, 2019