Memorial service
Monday, Aug. 12, 2019
10:00 AM
room MR1 at Colonial Church
Maplewood, TX
Harold Wayne Johnston


1945 - 2019
Harold Wayne Johnston Obituary
Harold Wayne Johnston

Wichita Falls - Harold Wayne Johnston, 74, of Wichita Falls, Texas, passed away on August 7, 2019.

The memorial service will be held Monday at 10:00 am in room MR1 at Colonial Church, Maplewood. Family members of Wayne will be officiating.

Wayne was born in Meridian, Texas on June 16th 1945. He graduated from Hillcrest H.S., Sumpter, South Carolina in 1963, then started college at the University of Tampa, Florida, North Texas State and graduated from Midwestern State University in 1974 with a degree in Physics, in 1983 he obtained a United States patent on Ocean Energy and Mining Systems.

Wayne served in the U.S. Air Force from 1968 - 1972, (one-year 1968 was in Vietnam). After an honorable discharge, He worked for Bell Helicopter, Northrop, and Lochhead Martin until his retirement in 2007. Hobbies included tennis, snow skiing, chess, sailing, scuba diving, travel, flying, motorcycling, and bicycling.

Wayne is survived by brother Doug Johnston and wife Marion and brother John Johnston and wife Dayna, one niece Becky and two nephews Sean and Jaydon.

Wayne is preceded in death by his father Harold Johnston and his mother Addie Johnston.

In lieu of flowers memorial donations may be given to Hospice of Wichita Falls. The family of Harold Wayne Johnston wishes to thank Hospice of Wichita Falls and Colonial Church for their help and support.
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 11, 2019
