Harry Davis Cobble, Jr.
Iowa Park - Harry Davis Cobble, Jr. 97, of Iowa Park, Texas, passed away on Saturday, August 3, 2019 at the Gables at Rolling Meadows.
The funeral service will be 10:00 AM, Friday, August 9, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel. Visitation will be from 6:00 PM to 7:00 PM, Thursday, August 8, 2019, at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Harry Jr. was born July 31, 1922 in Burkburnett, Texas to Harry D. and Estella (Young) Cobble, Sr. He married Ida (Smith) Cobble on December 26, 1945 in New York City. He enlisted in the U.S. Coast Guard on September 16, 1942 and was discharged on May 16, 1946. He was assigned to the Third Naval District, New York City, and the USS Abilene for patrol in the North Atlantic as a surface radar man.
Harry was employed by Texaco in the engineering and production department for thirty-six years. He was a sixty year member of the Dundee Masonic Lodge. He and Ida were long time members of Lamar Baptist Church.
He was preceded in death by his wife: Ida Cobble; parents: Harry and Estella Cobble, Sr.; sister: Peggy Miller; and his son in law: Brian Snodgrass.
He is survived by his son: Harry D. Cobble, III and wife, Carolyn of Wichita Falls; daughter: Debbie Toby and husband Dennis of Wichita Falls; and daughter: Tina Snodgrass of Spring, Texas. He is also survived by six grandchildren: Kristin Adair and husband Wade, Caryn Walker and husband Chris, Kyle Toby and wife Heather, Harry D. Cobble, IV and wife Sherry, Shanna Allen and husband Steve, and Brad Snodgrass. He was also blessed to have thirteen great-grandchildren.
The family would like to thank the nurses and staff at Brookdale Midwestern, The Gables at Rolling Meadows, and Hospice of Wichita Falls for all their love, care and support. In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Brookdale Midwestern, 918 Midwestern Parkway, Wichita Falls, Texas 76302 or to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News from Aug. 7 to Aug. 9, 2019