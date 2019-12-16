|
Harry Lynn McClain
Henrietta - Harry Lynn McClain, 72, passed from this world into the waiting arms of his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on December 10, 2019.
Harry is survived by his wife, Pam and son, Toby, of Henrietta and daughter and son in law, Tammie and David Hanes, of Bowie, Texas and daughter, Terry Hippchen, of Southlake, Texas. Also surviving grandchildren are Easton King, Marlee Muhlbauer, Braelynn Hanes, Lexie Hippchen and Lacie Rodden. Great grandchildren Kendalynn, Kamdyn, Kolt, Karaline, Kacelynn and Beckett. Harry is also survived by his parents, Mildred and Sam McClain, Jr, of Henrietta and brothers Danny McClain and wife Valeta, of Henrietta and Gary McClain of Wichita Falls, Texas.
Harry also leaves many friends he worked with at CertainTeed for 22 years and those he met and visited at the dialysis center in Wichita Falls and those he worked for and knew and went to school with in Henrietta.
Harry's life will be honored by a Celebration of Life on December 22, 2019 at 3:00 pm at the Cowboy Church of Henrietta, Texas. Memorials and donation can be made to Crosslink Kids, 1605 W Omega, Henrietta, TX 76365, which is a non profit charity formed by his wife, Pam, and they support monthly. Crosslink Kids is a group of orphan or needy children in Kenya they have been supporting for many years.
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 16 to Dec. 19, 2019