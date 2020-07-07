Harry V. Allison
Henrietta - Harry V. Allison, 86, of Wichita Falls, TX went to meet his Lord and Savior Monday, July 6, 2020.
Memorial services will be held Thursday, July 9, 2020 at 11:00 AM in the Chapel of Grace Church in Wichita Falls, TX with Reggie Coe and Joe Cook officiating. The family will have a private burial prior to the service under the direction of Davis Funeral Home in Henrietta, TX.
Harry was born February 15, 1934 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Horace and Mildred (Warren) Allison. After serving his country in the U.S. Army during the Korean War he returned to Wichita Falls and graduated from Midwestern University with a Bachelors Degree in Accounting. Shortly after graduating, he passed the CPA exam. He married Marilyn Grimes on August 29, 1959. Harry was President of Galaxy Oil Company, was an Elder at Grace Church, served on the board of the Wichita Falls Salvation Army and was a huge Midwestern State University basketball enthusiast.
Survivors include his wife of sixty years, Marilyn of Wichita Falls, TX; two daughters, Angela St. John (Steve) of Wichita Falls and Lisa Davis (Don) of Henrietta; two granddaughters, Allison Gilbert (Nathan) of Wichita Falls and Ellen Dugger (Austin) of Dallas; two grandsons, Philip Davis of Dallas and Keaton Davis of Stephenville; one great-grandson, Graham Gilbert; one sister, Bonnie Talley (Jerry) of Iowa Park; numerous nieces and nephews.
In lieu of flowers, the family asks that memorials be made to either the Wichita Falls branch of the Salvation Army, 403 7th Street, Wichita Falls, TX 76301 or Grace Church, 5214 Stone Lake Dr., Wichita Falls, TX 76308.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net