Hattie "Dink" Roach Ragland
Electra - Hattie "Dink" Roach Ragland, age 67, of Electra, Texas passed away Saturday, June 15, 2019, in a Wichita Falls hospital.
Memorial services will be held at 2:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 18, 2019, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra with Carl Wright of Electra officiating. Cremation arrangements were under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.
Dink was born November 5, 1951 in Olney, Texas to the late Willard Albert Roach and Dorcas Anne Burt Roach.
She married Jefferson Franklin Ragland, Jr. on February 14, 1971 in Vernon, Texas. He preceded her in death on November 21, 2017.
Dink was employed as a security guard at the North Texas State Hospital in Vernon and retired in 2012. She also was the caregiver for her husband for many years until his death as well as for many other family members.
Dink was a loving daughter, wife, mother, grandmother and sister. She enjoyed cooking and loved spending time with her family and her boston terrier, Dottie.
Survivors include two sons, Willard Ragland and wife, Marcia of Clayton, Oklahoma, and Albert Ragland and wife, Tessa of Vernon; two sisters, Deloris Whisenhunt and husband, Danny of West Tawakoni, Texas and Doris Matthews and husband, Buster of Electra; brother, Larry Roach and wife, Linda of Electra; four grandchildren, Alexander Ragland of LeFlore, Oklahoma, Kylee Ragland of Clayton, Oklahoma, Addison and A.J. Ragland of Vernon; one great-granddaughter, Bonnie Ragland of LeFlore, Oklahoma; nieces and nephews; and her boston terrier, Dottie.
She was also preceded in death by her brother, Billy Roach on August 7, 2014.
In lieu of flowers, the family suggests memorials to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Road, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.
Published in The Times Record News on June 17, 2019