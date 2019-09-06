|
Hazel Delcoure
Wichita Falls - Hazel Faye Vernon Delcoure, 89, went to be with our Lord and passed away peacefully of natural causes in her home on September 3, 2019. Hazel was born to Lilla and J.F. Vernon. She was born August 5, 1930 in Lockney, Texas. Hazel was married to Emitt Delcoure of Clarks, Louisiana. She attended schools in Wichita Falls, Texas.
Hazel's professional career began as a young woman working at the J.C. Penny Company and was employed with them until retirement. She worked with the HUB S&Q Clothiers and the McClurkans Department stores in the retail trade. Hazel was involved with the Kappa Alpha Order Mothers Club while her sons attended Midwestern University.
Her favorite pastime was gardening and working in her yard, measuring everything with a ruler to make sure it was well-ordered and perfectly manicured. Hazel was a master cook. She delighted in vacationing in Las Vegas with close friends each summer. Hazel also enjoyed traveling and shopping with her sisters. Her greatest enjoyment was spending time with her many grandchildren. Hazel was lovingly known as "Paula Perfect" to her family and close friends.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Emitt Delcoure, mother Lilla Vernon, Sister Dorothy Kossow, and her brother Bobby Vernon. Hazel is survived by her children, James Delcoure and his wife Jo Ellen of Mesa, Arizona, her son Randy Delcoure, his wife Sara, and daughter Terri Delcoure Turner, her husband Mike all of Wichita Falls, Texas. She leaves behind six grandchildren: Dustin Delcoure, wife Chriselle of Seattle, Washington, Clay Delcoure, his wife Shawnacy who live in Flagstaff, Arizona. Her grandchildren living in Wichita Falls are Brian Delcoure, wife D'Ann, Ryan Thomas, Joe Turner and Scott Turner, wife Janatta. Hazel has 17 great grandchildren, one of whom is named after her. Her sister Sammie Hatcher and her husband Don reside in Wichita Falls. She is survived by many nieces, nephews and cousins.
A Celebration of Life will be held Saturday September 7, 2019 at 4:00 p.m. at Wesley United Methodist Church, with Rev. Karen Harris-Martinez officiating. The family will receive guests from 6:00 to 8:00 pm Friday at her residence. A special thanks to the nurses and caregivers that took care of our mother. Memorial contributions may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls, and/or Wesley United Methodist Church.
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 6, 2019