Hazel Thompson
Wichita Falls - Hazel was born on October 31, 1930 in Pilot Grove, Texas . Her mother; Bertha Campbell, fathers; Bob Craven and Frank Campbell, sisters; Maureen Kelly, Oleatha Bell and Mae Davis preceded her in death.
She received her collegiate schooling in Austin, Texas and Los Angeles, California.
Hazel had a passion for cooking and took delight in seeing her favorite recipes bring satisfying smiles. She started Hazel's Kitchen, a well known restaurant /catering service and to this day, is the topic of conversations.
She was married on May 31, 1956 to Dudley Thompson who also preceded her in death. They were both members of Jehovah's Witnesses and enjoyed teaching the Bible to others.
To this union five surviving children were born to cherish her memory, Sherldine Clemons, Eric Thompson (Spouse-Angie), Steven Thompson, Arnold Thompson (Letecia Smith) and Natalie Mack (Spouse-Dennis). Surviving as well are grandchildren; Kris Thompson, Talia Gregory, Bryan Johnson, Tanisha Gates, Zimmarie Bynum, Dishula Thompson, Daunte Thompson and numerous great as well as great great grandchildren and her brother; Frank James Campbell.
Hazel Thompson will be dearly missed by everyone.
A Memorial Service is scheduled at the Kingdom Hall Parkway Congregation, 1400 Archer City Hwy. on Saturday, February 1, 2020 at 2:30 PM.
Professional Care By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Jan. 27 to Jan. 28, 2020