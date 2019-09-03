|
Hazen P. "Bud" Rafuse
Wichita Falls - Hazen P. "Bud" Rafuse, 85, of Wichita Falls passed away peacefully on Friday, August 30, 2019.
The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Tuesday, September 3, 2019 at their home.
Celebration of Life will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Wednesday, September 4, 2019 at First Christian Church with Pastor Mark Bender, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens and Brumley Funeral Home of Wichita Falls.
Bud was born on February 10, 1934 to the late Ernest and Etta (Greenwood) Rafuse in Worcester, Massachusetts. He proudly served in the United States Air Force from July 1, 1953 to February 1977. Bud attended night classes at the University of Maryland while serving as an enlisted soldier and received a BA degree in 1966. In January 1967, he was commissioned as a Second Lieutenant and retired with the rank of Captain.
Bud met the love of his life, Betty Jane McIntire in 1953 and the couple married October 20, 1955 in the Base Chapel at Norton Air Force Base, California. Bud and Betty Jane began dancing together in 1953 and spent life together dancing until his last dance on Friday at the 50's Zone. The couple was members of First Christian Church in Wichita Falls, where Bud served as a Deacon, President of the Fidelis Class, was a member of the Chancel Choir, and preformed with the Kirk Players. Also, he was a member and past President of the Military Officers Association of America. In addition, he performed with the MSU Drama Department, Backdoor Theater, Red River Lyric Theater and the Entertainers.
Bud worked at Rafuse Law Firm up until the day before he passed away and previously at the First United Methodist Church, Tranter Inc. and spent several years with Dr. Paul Kinnard. He will be deeply missed by family and friends.
He is survived by his wife, Betty Jane Rafuse; daughter, Margaret Ellen Siebold and husband, Jack; son, Robert Owen; grandson, Mark Siebold; and cousins in Nova Scotia.
Along with his parents, Bud was preceded in death by a sister, Ernestine Gulberg.
The family suggests memorials may be made to First Christian Church, 3701 Taft Blvd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Sept. 3, 2019