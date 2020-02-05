|
14th Heavenly Birthday
HEATHER ...
REMEMBER ME
Don't remember me with sadness, don't remember me with tears, remember all the laughter we've shared throughout the years. Now I am content that my life it was worthwhile, knowing that I passed along the way I made somebody smile. When you are walking down the street and you've got me on your mind, I'm walking in your footsteps only half a step behind. So please don't be unhappy just because I'm out of sight, remember that I'm with you each morning, noon and night.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 5 to Feb. 9, 2020