Helen Faulkner

Helen FaulknerHenrietta - Helen Parker Faulkner, 93, of Henrietta, Texas passed away on August 4, 2020.Memorial services will be at a later date.Helen was born on September 4, 1926 in Crowell, Texas to Adolphus and Bertie Mae (Butts) Parker. She married Kenneth Faulkner on October 16, 1943 in Henrietta and was a member of the First Baptist Church in Henrietta. Helen had worked as a Telephone Operator, a secretary at Davis Funeral Home and was the owner and operator of Helen's Hallmark Card Store.She was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Kenneth; daughter, Diana Lockhart; brothers, John Otis, Clifton, T.C. and Von Ray Parker.Survivors include two sons, David Faulkner and wife Patty of Henrietta, and Dean Faulkner of Wichita Falls; grandchildren, Lance Tomplait, Barry Faulkner, Melissa Higgenbotham, Molly Fitzgerald, and Andy Faulkner; 17 great grandchildren; 4 great-great-grandchildren; sister, Billie Hogue and husband Doyle of Kerrville.Memorials may be made to Hospice of Wichita Falls at PO Box 4804, Wichita Falls, Texas 76308.Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net