Hampton Vaughan at Crestview Memorial Park
1917 Archer City Hwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76302
(940) 767-1770
Helen Lewis
Graveside service
Tuesday, Feb. 26, 2019
2:00 PM
Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Wichita Falls

Helen Lewis of Wichita Falls, died on February 22, 2019, at the age of 95. She was born on December 15, 1923, in Bay St. Louis, Mississippi.

Helen married Billy Lewis on November 29, 1945, in New Orleans, and dedicated her life to her husband and children as a devoted homemaker. She was not only mother to nine children of her own, but was known as "second mother" to many, was referred to as "Mother to a T," and was truly a mother to the entire neighborhood. She could make a pie, and made a pie for her husband every day of their married life.

Among those left to cherish her memory are children: Carol Works and husband Richard of Wichita Falls; Marsha McDonald of Springtown; Patricia Schmidt and husband Bobby; Philip Lewis and wife Patti; Cheryl Sherrill and Val; David Lewis; Glenda Tiano and husband Skip, and Jamie Lewis, all of Wichita Falls, and special son Brad Scates and wife Lenora. She is also survived by thirty-two grandchildren, fifty-two great grandchildren, and one great-great grandson.

Those preceding her in death are her parents Henry and Nemah Green Waters; husband Billy Lewis; son Steve Lewis, Jr.; grandson Anthony Tiano; brother Harry Waters; sisters Doris Waters, Shirley Sumrall and her husband Dick; and son-in-law Paul McDonald.

Visitation is scheduled on Monday, February 25th from 6-8PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, and graveside services will be held on Tuesday, February 26th, at 2:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Published in The Times Record News on Feb. 26, 2019
