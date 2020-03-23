Services
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
Resources
More Obituaries for Helen Carter
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Helen Louise Braye Carter

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Helen Louise Braye Carter Obituary
Helen Louise Braye Carter

Wichita Falls - Helen Carter was born in Petrolia, TX to Clyde Earl Braye and Sue Christopher Braye on March 17, 1924. 'Her family moved to Wichita Falls where she ultimately attended Wichita Falls High School. After graduation, she went to work for the telephone company because, in her words, she wanted to earn money and go shopping! In 1942 Helen married William (Bill) Frank Carter, her high school sweetheart Bill had served on the USS Utah, survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, and participated in many historical battles in the Pacific. He also served on the USS Bull in the Atlantic. After his discharge from the Navy, they lived in Post, Texas where he worked in the family oil business.

Bill and Helen moved back to Wichita Falls where Bill became a Lieutenant in the Wichita Falls Fire Department. Their son, Hal Duncan Carter, was born in 1945. Helen went back to work and she ultimately became secretary to the Dean of Men at Midwestern University. She retired in 1987, and Bill passed away in 1993. Helen was an independent strong woman, having at times to be both mom and dad to their son during the occasions her husband had to be gone, as his various careers dictated. She could tell great stories about being a Navy wife or being an oil field wife and about their travels. She loved antiques and was extremely knowledgeable about them. She loved her family and friends, loved good food and coffee, and had a great sense of humor. Helen was predeceased by her parents, and her sister Suzy Braye Gunlock. She is survived by her son, Hal Carter and his wife, Ellen, of Dallas, Tx along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.

Helen passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 96 at Laurenwood Nursing Home in the Dallas area. She will be missed terribly. The family is hoping there's coffee in heaven. Please call 940-692-1913 to add your name to the register book, or do so at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Helen's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Planning ahead makes a big difference. Get Legacy's free funeral guide and know your advance options.
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -