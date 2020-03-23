|
|
Helen Louise Braye Carter
Wichita Falls - Helen Carter was born in Petrolia, TX to Clyde Earl Braye and Sue Christopher Braye on March 17, 1924. 'Her family moved to Wichita Falls where she ultimately attended Wichita Falls High School. After graduation, she went to work for the telephone company because, in her words, she wanted to earn money and go shopping! In 1942 Helen married William (Bill) Frank Carter, her high school sweetheart Bill had served on the USS Utah, survived the attack on Pearl Harbor, and participated in many historical battles in the Pacific. He also served on the USS Bull in the Atlantic. After his discharge from the Navy, they lived in Post, Texas where he worked in the family oil business.
Bill and Helen moved back to Wichita Falls where Bill became a Lieutenant in the Wichita Falls Fire Department. Their son, Hal Duncan Carter, was born in 1945. Helen went back to work and she ultimately became secretary to the Dean of Men at Midwestern University. She retired in 1987, and Bill passed away in 1993. Helen was an independent strong woman, having at times to be both mom and dad to their son during the occasions her husband had to be gone, as his various careers dictated. She could tell great stories about being a Navy wife or being an oil field wife and about their travels. She loved antiques and was extremely knowledgeable about them. She loved her family and friends, loved good food and coffee, and had a great sense of humor. Helen was predeceased by her parents, and her sister Suzy Braye Gunlock. She is survived by her son, Hal Carter and his wife, Ellen, of Dallas, Tx along with numerous nieces, nephews and cousins.
Helen passed away Saturday, March 21, 2020 at the age of 96 at Laurenwood Nursing Home in the Dallas area. She will be missed terribly. The family is hoping there's coffee in heaven. Please call 940-692-1913 to add your name to the register book, or do so at www.lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 23 to Mar. 24, 2020