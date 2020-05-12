|
Helen Lovett Teague Aldrich
Wichita Falls - Helen Lovett Teague Aldrich left this world to join her risen Lord on May 11, 2020 at the age of 89. A lifetime resident of Wichita Falls, she was the daughter of Marvin Richard Lovett and Bula Lou Stevens Lovett and step-mother Hulan Guthrie Lovett.
Helen loved nature, symphonic and piano music, history, books, photography and the arts. She played the piano and was an accomplished artist and seamstress. She was an avid gardener and grew beautiful flowers. Helen spent time volunteering in church libraries and helped with the library at Rolling Meadows. She was a docent with the Wichita County Heritage Society. Helen was a devoted stamp collector from the age of eight, and did extensive research into family history, beginning in the late 60s when she traveled to local courthouses to research. She was well-travelled and enjoyed road trips and camping. Helen graduated from Wichita Falls High School in 1948 and attended Midwestern State University and Baylor University.
Helen was an "undercover angel" in many areas of her life, performing tasks without needing recognition for accomplishing them. She would sit in hospital rooms with people who had no family. Helen was a treasure with a steady encouraging nature that was a blessing to all who knew her. She loved to laugh and possessed a keen sense of humor. Helen relished time with her family and loved hosting large family dinners at her home. She enjoyed games all her life and played regularly with her friends at Rolling Meadows. Helen will be greatly missed by family and friends alike.
She was preceded in death by two husbands, Paul Van Teague, Jr. and Robert Elliott Aldrich, and a daughter, Diane Aldrich Permenter. Surviving family include daughter, Paula Teague Marshall and husband, Les, sons, Bobby Teague and wife, Chareece, and Keith Aldrich and wife, Shannon. Grandchildren include Megan Marshall, Heather Aldrich Johnson and husband, Drew, Joshua Marshall and wife, Amy, Brian Permenter, Heath Aldrich and wife, Mikel, Aaron Marshall and wife, Crystal, Lacey Permenter Pankin and husband, Jeff, Hailey Aldrich, Alex Talley Wilkinson and husband, Daniel, Geoffrey Talley, Tori Teague, and Courtland Teague. Mrs. Aldrich also has 12 great-grandchildren.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Library of First Baptist Church Wichita Falls [fbcwf.org] or Kemp Center for the Arts
[www.artscouncilwf.org].
Published in The Times Record News from May 12 to May 13, 2020