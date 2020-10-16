1/1
Helen Margaret (Jones) Mueller
Helen Margaret (Jones) Mueller

Wichita Falls - Helen Margaret (Jones) Mueller gained her well-earned eternal peace on Wednesday, October 14th, 2020. A Graveside service will be held at 11:00 AM, Saturday, October 17, 2020 in the Lone Wolf Cemetery in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma with Nolan Gann and Keith Kirkland officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.

Helen was born on January 18, 1932 in Lone Wolf, Oklahoma. She was the fifth of seven children born to Oplis & Vera Jones. She grew up in Lone Wolf, and lived in several small towns in Oklahoma in her early adult life.

She married Edward Jack Mueller on December 2, 1950, in Quanah, Texas. They had seven children, and were married for 52 years when Jack passed away in 2003. During the early years of their marriage, Helen worked as a nurses' aide in the hospital in Frederick, Oklahoma, before becoming a full time homemaker. Jack's work as a union carpenter brought the family from Oklahoma to Denton, Texas in 1966, where they lived for 25 years. In 1977, Helen went to work for the Denton I.S.D. in the cafeteria, where she worked until 1984. After moving to Wichita Falls in 1991, Helen worked for the Wichita Falls I.S.D., before retiring in 1993. She was a member of the Church of Christ for 50 years, and remained strong in her faith right up to the end of her life.

Helen loved going to church, anything to do with Oklahoma History, having lunch at Cracker Barrel, taking road trips to visit her lifelong friend/sister-in-law, and when she was in good health, cooking for her family. She was a great cook.

Helen was preceded in death by her parents, three of her siblings, her husband, and two of her children. She is survived by her remaining five children; Susan Mueller of Wichita Falls, Leanne Mueller of Henrietta, Kristi Mueller of Denton, Danny Mueller of Wichita Falls, Debby Herndon of Lindale; nine grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; and three of her siblings.

Donations may be made in Helen's memory to the Hospice of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com






Published in Times Record News from Oct. 16 to Oct. 17, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home
2812 Midwestern Pkwy
Wichita Falls, TX 76308
(940) 692-1913
