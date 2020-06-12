Helen Stewart
Henrietta - Helen Stewart, 88, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Thursday, June 11, 2020.
Funeral services will be at 1:00 pm, Saturday, June 13, 2020, at the First Baptist Church in Henrietta, Texas with Rev. Randy Osborn, pastor, officiating. Burial will be in Hope Cemetery under the direction of Davis Funeral Home.
Helen was born on January 4, 1932 in Sunset, Texas to Washington and Carnie (Blackwell) Alonzo Pearson. She married Clyde Stewart on January 29, 1948 in Henrietta, Texas. Helen was a homemaker and a member of the First Baptist of Church in Henrietta.
Helen was preceded in death by her parents; her husband Clyde; three brothers and five sisters.
Survivors include her three daughters, Denise Gill and husband Jimmy Ben, Clydean Chadwick, and Lori Riggins and husband Mike all of Henrietta; six grandchildren; fifteen great-grandchildren; eight great great-grandchildren; sister, Martha Bailey of Etoile, Texas.
Memorials may be made to the Clay County Animal Shelter at 503 N. Carroll St. Henrietta, Texas 76365.
Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 12 to Jun. 13, 2020.