Helen Stine

Helen StineBurkburnett - Helen W. Stine, 91, of Burkburnett passed away Sunday, October 11th, 2020.The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. on Wednesday, October 14, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett, Texas. A Celebration of Life will be held at 11 a.m. on Thursday, October 15th , 2020 at Central Baptist in Burkburnett with Pastor obby Scott and Mr. Joe Kauffman officiating. Interment will follow at Devol Cemetery in Devol, Oklahoma,Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.Helen was born on March 16, 1929 in Devol, Oklahoma to Ernest and Avis Wood. Helen was co-owner with Gene Stine at G-and-H Real Estate Company in Wichita Falls. Gene and Helen traveled the world for 21 and half years while he was serving in the United States Air Force. Helen was a member of Central Baptist Church in Burkburnett. She was always active in church where she taught Sunday School, GA'S and Bible School. Her and Gene really loved working the Bus Church Ministry sharing Jesus with all she came in contact with. She was a loving mother, grandmother, great grandmother, sister. Most of all, she was a Woman of God who loved to share Jesus Christ to all.Along with her parents, Helen was preceded in death by her husband Gene Stine; son Ernie Stine; two brothers, Ernest Wood Jr. and Frank Wood; two sisters, Joy Green and Billie Louis Wood.Helen is survived by her sons, Rusty Atkins of San Antonio and Jack Stine & Wife Becky of Burkburnett; daughter Donna Hooten of Wichita Falls; grandsons: David Tracey & Wife Jennifer of Wichita Falls, Donald Atkins and Dustin Atkins both of San Antonio, Cody Stine & Wife Tara of Austin, Brett Stine & Wife Stacie of New York and Grant Stine & Wife Kelly of Abilene; granddaughters Lori Williams of Burkburnett and Amanda Atkins of San Antonio; 17 great-grandchildren; 7 great-great grandchildren; brothers; Happy(Edwin) Wood, Al Wood and Jack Wood of Devol, Oklahoma; sisters, Marie Tinsley of Devol, Oklahoma and Judy Wood of Hendersonville, Tennessee; and too many cousins, nephews and nieces to mention by name, but they all know Helen loved them.In lieu of flowers, the family requests memorial donations be made in honor of Helen W. Stine to Evergreen Healthcare 406 E 7th St. Burkburnett, TX 76354 or Hospice of Wichita Falls 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, Texas 76310.