Helen Blair
Visitation
Thursday, Aug. 29, 2019
5:00 PM - 7:00 PM
Owens & Brumley Funeral Home
Burkburnett, TX
Graveside service
Friday, Aug. 30, 2019
1:00 PM
Ft. Sill National Cemetery
Elgin, TX
1927 - 2019
Helen Wilson Blair Obituary
Helen Wilson Blair

Burkburnett - Helen Wilson Blair, age 91, of Burkburnett, Texas, stepped peacefully into Heaven on Tuesday, August 27, 2019. Born on October 22, 1927 to Henry Grady Wilson and Dessie B. Wilson, she was a fun-loving girl who dearly loved Jesus and her family. She graduated from high school while she was working at the local cotton mill in Siluria, Alabama. She met the love of her life, John Paul Blair, and was happily married to him on May 12, 1951 and remained so for 64 years until his passing. They raised three daughters and one son, while relocating many times throughout John's military career and settled in Burkburnett. Helen was extremely active in church, where she taught preschool Sunday School, and was involved in various Bible studies. A devoted reader, seamstress, homemaker, and enthusiastic cook, Helen lived her faith sacrificially. Her wealth was her children.

Graveside services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Friday, August 30, 2019 at Ft. Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma with Pastor Joe Coombs officiating.

Helen was preceded in death by her loving husband, John Paul Blair; her parents, Henry Grady Wilson and Dessie B. Wilson; her brothers, Grady Lee Wilson, Cape Julius Wilson, and James Earl Wilson; one granddaughter, Rebecca Helen Blair; and one great-grandson, Henry Nelson McBride.

She is survived by one sister, Wylene Lloyd of Leesburg, Georgia; one son, John Blair and wife, Mary of Lubbock; three daughters, Shirley McBride of Tuttle, Oklahoma, Linda Staab of Oklahoma City, Oklahoma, and Janet Daughtery and husband, Lanny of Wichita Falls; eight grandchildren, Rhonda, Renee, Mark, Audra, Chris, Vanessa, Rachel, and Laura; and twelve great-grandchildren.

Memorial gifts or donations may be given in memory of Helen Blair to Hospice of Wichita Falls, 4909 Johnson Rd, Wichita Falls, TX 76310.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on Aug. 29, 2019
