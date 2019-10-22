|
Hellen Wirt Sims
Belton - Hellen Wirt Sims, 94, of Belton, Texas formerly of Waurika passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in a Belton nursing home. She was born November 5, 1924, in Waurika and was the only child of Roy and Bonnie (Anthony) Wirt. Hellen was raised in Waurika and after marriage moved to Texas in the early 1950's. Her husband, Jack, was employed in the construction business and the family moved frequently totaling 18 different residences over 22 years extending from Lubbock, Texas to Staunton, Virginia. She returned to Waurika in the 1970's and resided in Waurika for 35 years before relocating to Belton, Texas in 2010. Hellen graduated from Waurika High School in 1942 and was homecoming queen for three years. After high school she attended college in Oklahoma City. She loved to sew and was an excellent quilter along with other members of the Wirt and Anthony families. She loved to fish and was an excellent cook. She was an avid sports fan and enjoyed both the Rangers and Astros, followed the Cowboys, and was a big OKC Thunder supporter. She never willingly watched a soap opera but she could tell you the names of most of the major league baseball managers.
Upon returning to Waurika in the 1970's she was employed as church secretary at First United Methodist Church of Waurika and she worked as an accounting clerk at the local cattle auction on sale days for several years. She also enjoyed being in the cattle business with her father for nearly 20 years. Hellen is preceded in death by her parents and one grandson, Thomas Sims. She is survived by her two sons, Jack and wife Rosemary of Belton, Texas and Royce and companion Florinda Kangeter of Fayetteville, North Carolina. She is also survived by grandson Bryce Sims and wife Becky and Diane Sims, the mother of two great grandsons, Jackson and Kyle, all of Houston.
The funeral will be Friday, October 25, at 11:00 AM at the First United Methodist Church of Waurika. Burial will be in Waurika Cemetery under the direction of Dudley Funeral Home of Waurika. In lieu of flowers the family requests that memorial be made to First United Methodist Church of Waurika.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 24, 2019