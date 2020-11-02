Henry Dalton WhiteHenry Dalton White, 88 was born August 3, 1932 in Como, Texas Hopkins County. He departed this life on October 29, 2020 surrounded by his family.His parents were Helen Gregg and Marvin White of Como, Texas.He was baptized at an early age at the Independent Baptist Church in San Field, Texas and learned to love God and follow His Word.In 1950, he married the late Bobbie L. White and moved to Wichita Falls, raised 3 children and provided for his family. Henry's early work history includes work on the McAlister Ranch, the Holt Hotel, and as a Floor Ward Nurse at the Bethania Hospital. He was first hired in the Shipping & Receiving Department for Sears, Roebuck, & Co., and as a salesman. Henry became the first black retail salesman in the white Wichita Falls business community. In 1965 he and his wife opened the Mother Earth Plant Shop in their home while he delivered mail for the U.S. Postal Service and worked at Sears. As a floral designer, he continued serving the community after Bobbie's death in 1974. In 1979, he married Frances Thomas. They were married for 41 years.He was an active member of the Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church serving as a Chairman of the Deacon Board, Trustee, Sunday School Superintendent, Baptist Training Union Director, created the Senior Men's Sunday School Class, named Deacon Emeritus in 2012, Brotherhood member, and he was the last surviving Deacon/Trustee of the PRBC cornerstone. He sang in the Senior Choir, Male Chorus, and Combined choir.He was preceded in death by his parents, his sons Sgt. Jerry Lyn White, Gary Don White, and daughter Doris Thomas Bryant.Henry is survived by his wife, Frances White; daughters, Sharri (Eric) Torrence, Dorothy Lambert, Pat Jordan; son, Tony (Karen) Thomas of Midlothian, Texas; 4 grandchildren, 8 grandchildren, and 1 great-great grandchild; 1 special nephew he raised David Shepherd; 1 sister Doris Henderson of Dallas, Texas; and a blended family total of 62 grandchildren, great-grandchildren, and great-great grandchildren.Visitation will be Wednesday, November 4, 2020 from 5:00-7:00 P.M. at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street, Wichita Falls, Texas. Services will be Thursday, November 5, 2020 at 11:00 A.M. Pilgrim Rest Baptist Church, 513 Fort Worth Street, Wichita Falls, Texas, with Pastor Carl Harris and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home.