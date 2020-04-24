|
Henry Lee "Hank" Roten
Wichita Falls - Henry Lee "Hank" Roten, age 84, passed away peacefully on Monday, April 20,2020. He was born on October 9, 1935, in Walnut Springs, Texas to Less and Lorene (Flanary) Roten.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents and brother Weldon Roten. He is survived by his wife of 62 years, Barbara Anne (Chipps) Roten; daughter Leanne Roten of Wichita Falls, TX; granddaughter Deanna Scott of Keller, TX; and grandson Jon Horry of Wichita Falls, TX.
Hank began school in Iredell, TX and transferred to Walnut Springs. Following the deaths of his parents he moved to Waco, TX attending Lavega High School. Joining the Army at the age of 17, Hank served in active duty until 1957. He was stationed variously at Fort Bliss, Fort Gordon, and post war Fort Polk (720 Military Police). He was a Korean War Veteran serving at Tague, Korea, 7th Infantry Division and honorably discharged in 1957. Post war he served in the Texas National Guard, 36th Infantry Division. He was a strong supporter and member of the Veterans of Foreign Wars, Post 8878 and American Legion.
In 1959 he graduated from Barber College in Waco, TX before moving with his wife and daughter to Wichita Falls, TX November 1, 1959. He was owner and operator of Ray's Barber Shop for 43 years before retiring in 2002. Hank was well loved and respected by his family, many friends and clients in his generosity, kindness, good humor, and unquestionable honor and loyalty.
He was member of Saint Paul Lutheran Church since 1961, serving in various church offices. Hank requested that donations be made to Saint Paul Lutheran Church.
Private services will be held at a later date.
Published in The Times Record News from Apr. 24 to Apr. 26, 2020