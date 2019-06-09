Services
OWENS & BRUMLEY FUNERAL HOMES
101 South Ave. D
Burkburnett, TX 76354
940-569-3361
Burkburnett - Henry O. "Sonny" Bentley, 73, of Burkburnett, passed away Saturday, June 8, 2019.

The family will receive friends between 6 and 8 p.m. Monday, June 10, 2019 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 1:00 p.m. Tuesday, June 11, 2019 at the Henrietta Cowboy Church with Pastors Larry Miller and Mike Rucker, officiating. Interment will follow at Fairview Cemetery in Randlett, Oklahoma with Doug Smith, Dan Young, Mark Copus, Stan Comer, Kevin Jackson, Kurt Hinkle, Wayne Burden, and Sean Lam serving as Pallbearers. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.

Sonny was born on December 3, 1945 in Wichita Falls, Texas to Howard and Jackie (Adair) Bentley. He graduated from Burkburnett High School in 1964 and later from Panhandle State University where he served on the livestock judging team. On August 22, 1964, he married the love of his life, Rosemary Antley.

Sonny's passion in life was the Livestock Industry. He was instrumental in starting the Wichita Junior Livestock Assoc., helped with the growth of the Livestock Show at the T&O Fair after it was moved to Wichita Falls, and was a supporter of the cattle program at Westview Boys Home in Hollis, Oklahoma. He was very proud of the boys and their accomplishments. In memory of his grandson, Colton Bentley, Sonny started a memorial scholarship program for graduating seniors who were interested in Junior Livestock. Sonny was well known throughout the country in the Cattle Industry.

He was preceded in death by his parents; his sister, Karen Motley; and his grandson, Colton Bentley.

He is survived by his loving wife of 54 years, Rosemary Bentley; his son, Howard Wayne Bentley both of Burkburnett; and his granddaughter, Payton Bernie Bonham.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News on June 9, 2019
