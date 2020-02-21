|
Herbert H. Koester
Olney - Herbert H. Koester, age 101, passed away Friday, February 21, 2020 at Hamilton Hospital in Olney, Texas. Family visitation will be on Sunday, February 23, 2020 from 5:00 p.m. to 6:00 p.m. at Lunn Funeral Home. Funeral services will be held at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, February 24, 2020 at St. Luke Lutheran Church in Olney, Texas, with Rev. Sean Reeves, pastor, officiating. Interment will follow at Restland Cemetery in Olney. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn Funeral Home of Olney.
Herbert was born March 28, 1918 in Olney, Texas to the late Henry and Anna (Hausler) Koester. He was a lifetime resident of Olney and farmed well into his 80's. Herbert was a faithful member of St. Luke Lutheran Church where he served as Sunday School Superintendent for many years as well as the Church's Financial Secretary for several years. He served his country proudly in the United States Army during World War II. Herbert married Marguerite Buerger on November 30, 1943 in Wichita Falls. She preceded him in death on October 26, 2011. He was also preceded in death by an infant son, Glen Ray Koester, son and daughter-in-law, Milton and Eva Koester, a sister, Lydia Koester, and two brothers, Edwin Koester and Arnold Koester.
Herbert is survived by one son, Daniel Koester and wife Jean of Brilliant, Alabama; two daughters, Connie Koester of Olney and Brenda Roberts and husband Paul of Archer City; four grandchildren, Allan Koester and wife Monika, Kyra McCracken, Ernest Koester and wife Karrie, and Rebekah Koester; three great-grandchildren, Kalli Koester, Spencer Koester and Emma Koester; two nieces, Lynda Abbott of Dallas and Patricia Taylor of Valparaiso, Indiana, and his special caregiver, Diana Tubb.
Memorials may be made to St. Luke Lutheran Church Music Fund, P.O. Box 626, Olney, Texas 76374, Hamilton Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 158, Olney, Texas 76374, or to .
Condolences may be expressed to the family at www.lunnfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 21 to Feb. 23, 2020