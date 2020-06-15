Herman "Mike" Melton
Wichita Falls - Herman "Mike" Melton passed away on April 11, 2020 in Wichita Falls.
Celebration of Life with military honors will be held at 11:30 a.m. on June 19, 2020 at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Published in Times Record News from Jun. 15 to Jun. 16, 2020.