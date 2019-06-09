|
|
Herschell Bland
Wichita Falls - Herschell Randolph Bland, 84, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Tuesday, June 5, 2019.
Herschell was born September 18, 1934, to Roscoe Bland and Nellie Margaret Jewell Bland, in White Mills, Kentucky, and lived in the area until he joined the Air Force at age 17. After 20 plus years, Herschell retired from the Air Force and taught Refrigeration and Air Conditioning at Carrigan Center. He finally retired from Civil Service where he worked in the C&E Section of Training Development at Sheppard AFB. Herschell served the community as a Reserve Deputy Sheriff for Wichita County for over twenty years. He graduated from Wayland Baptist where he received his undergraduate degree in Vocational Education and his Masters from East Texas State University in Education.
Herschell was a husband, father, brother, son and friend. He enjoyed fishing and seemed to always be building something; he loved to tinker. Herschell's love of life was demonstrated by the courageous battle he fought with cancer. He had retired several times and enjoyed spending time at home with his small dogs and working around his home. Herschell was pleased with what he had accomplished and the people he encountered along the way.
He is preceded in death by his brother, Leslie Bland and son Herschell (Randy) Bland. Herschell is survived by his wife of sixty-three years, Ingrid Bland; his son Michael Bland; and daughter-in-law Cindy Collins Bland, wife of Randy Bland. Herschell has five grandchildren, Jason Bland and his wife April who reside in Boerne, Texas; Christopher Bland and his wife Amanda who reside in Seneca S.C; Nicole Rebugio, married to Aries who reside in Washington D.C.; Jared Bland who is married to Aya, who reside in Kunsan AFB Korea; and Kaitlin Welch who is married to Blake and resides in Mineral Wells. Herschell has 13 great grandchildren.
Herschell's memorial service will be at Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home at 2:00 p.m. on Monday, June 10, 2019. The family will receive friends at a visitation following the service. Burial with full military honors will follow during the week at Fort Sill Military Cemetery in Elgin, Oklahoma. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
In lieu of flowers, please send any donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.lunnscolonial.com.
Published in The Times Record News on June 9, 2019