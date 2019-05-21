|
|
Hershel Hair
Wichita Falls - Hershel Glen Hair, 89, of Wichita Falls, died on May 19, 2019. He was born on July 28, 1929, in Charlie, Texas, to Stanley and Bertha Underwood Hair, the oldest of twelve children.
He married Maria Da Silva on August 31, 1968, in Azores, Portugal, and together they began a life long adventure, traveling around the world, taking photographs, and making new friends. Hershel was in the U. S. Navy, and with Maria at his side, fulfilled missions in the far corners of the world, including Iran. His adventurous spirit almost resulted in his and Maria's arrest while exploring in Iran! Hershel achieved an Associate's Degree in Electronics, and accomplished feats with his degree that would be rivaled by those with doctorate degrees. He helped with the Mercury-Atlas in which John Glenn became the first American to orbit earth. He worked on nuclear missile sites, and later with Department of Defense in Civil Service. He received a Medal of Honor from the Federal Bureau of Investigation.
Hershel never met a stranger, and was known for his communication skills with those who could not speak his language. Maria tells of his explaining to someone in Iran that he wanted one dozen boiled eggs, and somehow managed to actually get boiled eggs and not chickens. He was a happy man, and whistled and hummed his way through life.
He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church.
He is preceded in death by his parents, a daughter Janis Monroe, sisters Fonda Hair, Ruby Lackey, Sue Morris and Betty Sosbee, and brother Franklin Hair, brother-in-law Ernie Welch, and sisters-in-law Carol Hair and Ursula Hair.
Those left to cherish his memory are his wife Maria; son Ron Hair and wife Marty; grandchildren Anthony Hair and Dulcinea Hair and partner Kim; niece Alex Retzlaff and fiancé Matthew Bailey; like grandson Tobias Retzlaff; and great grandson Hayden Hair. Sisters surviving are Barbara Maxwell and Richard; Beatrice Welch; Linda Pitts and Bobby; brothers Doug Hair and Jan; Billy Hair and Eugene Hair.
Hershel's celebration of life service will be held on Wednesday, May 22nd, at 1:00 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home Chapel with interment in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park. Visitation is scheduled on Tuesday, May 21st, from 6—8 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News on May 21, 2019