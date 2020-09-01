1/1
H.l. "Red" Thomas
H.L. "Red" Thomas

Electra - H.L. "Red" Thomas, age 85, lifelong resident of Electra, Texas passed away on Monday, August 31, 2020, in the Electra Memorial Hospital.

Graveside services will be held at 11:00 a.m. Thursday, September 3, 2020, in the Electra Memorial Park with Rev. Bob Lee officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

Viewing will be from 2:00 p.m. until 8:00 p.m. Wednesday, September 2, 2020, at Aulds Funeral Home of Electra.

Red was born June 25, 1935 in Electra, Texas to James Ruben Thomas and Gladys Bell Thomas.

In 1953, he graduated from Electra High School and then attended Midwestern University in Wichita Falls.

He married the love of his life, Glenda Rains, on August 10, 1956 in Wichita Falls, and they recently celebrated their sixty-fourth anniversary.

In 1959, Red started Thomas Well Service, a three-generation business, Thomas Pump and Equipment, LLC in Electra and was an independent oil operator.

Red's main joys were his children and grandchildren. He was an umpire and coach for Little League Baseball, President of the Electra Band Parents, and involved with the Cub Scouts. His hobbies were fishing, golfing, collecting vintage golf clubs & antique cars, and playing dominoes with his friends.

Survivors include his wife, Glenda of Electra; daughter, Karen Whitfield and husband, Darrell of Seminole, Texas; son, Jim Thomas and wife, Sandy of Electra; sister, Betty Swanson of Wichita Falls; four granddaughters, Kayla Minchew and husband, Ryan of Midland, Texas, Lacey Murga and husband, Oscar, of Lubbock and Kelsey Thomas and Lauren Thomas, both of Electra; and three great-grandchildren, Colton Minchew, Abel Murga and Briley Minchew.

Red was preceded in death by his parents and one brother, Donald Thomas.

The family suggests memorials to the Electra Senior Citizens Center, 503 West Michigan, Electra, Texas 76360 or the Electra Hospital Foundation, P.O. Box 1112, Electra, Texas 76360.




Published in Times Record News from Sep. 1 to Sep. 2, 2020.
MEMORIAL EVENTS
No memorial events are currently scheduled. To offer your sympathy during this difficult time, you can now have memorial trees planted in a National Forest in memory of your loved one.
Funeral services provided by
Aulds Funeral Home - Electra - Electra
420 N Waggoner
Electra, TX 76360
940-495-4433
