Jacksboro - Homer D. Grooms, 84, passed away August 5, 2020 in Jacksboro surrounded by his family.



A Visitation was held Saturday, August 8 from 6:00PM to 7:00PM at Coker Funeral Home. A Graveside Service will be on Sunday, August 9 at Lynn Creek Cemetery at 2:00PM.



Homer was born on October 5, 1935 in Dumas, Texas to Homer C. Grooms and Katherine McDowell Grooms. After graduating college, Homer proudly served his country in the Navy and fought in the Korean War. He married the love of his life, Colleen Wolfe Grooms on June 13, 1959. Homer was also a member of Jermyn Baptist Church.



Homer is preceded in death by his parents.



Those left behind to cherish his memory are his wife, Colleen Grooms; daughter Terri Hardcastle and husband Greg of Stephenville; son Perry Grooms and wife Ann of Bridgeport; grandchildren Tyler, Marissa, Kristen, Faith Ann, and Mattie Jo; and 6 great grandchildren.



Homer's family will be meeting at Coker Funeral Home on Sunday, August 9 at 1:15PM for a procession to Lynn Creek Cemetery if you would like to join.



If so desired, memorials maybe given to:



Jermyn Baptist Church



P.O. Box 397



Jermyn, Tx 76459



Concerned Citizens of Jack County



400 E. Pine St.



Jacksboro, TX 76458



Lynn Creek Cemetery Association



PO Box 884



Jacksboro, TX









