Homer Johnson
Wichita Falls - Homer Cloyce "Bud" Johnson, age 77, swept through the gates of heaven with a glorious smile on July 25th after a valiant battle with cancer, surrounded by his family.
He was born on December 8, 1941, in Hollis Oklahoma, to Homer Cecil Johnson and Janie Bell Dickerson Johnson. He married at a young age and was blessed with three children, Shane, Libbie and Donnie. He proudly served in the United States Army and Army National Guard, for five years honing his skills as a metal worker. Later he went to mechanic school in Durant, OK. After working a few years as a mechanic, he went back to school to learn the machining trade which he continued until his retirement in 2003. After retirement, Homer enjoyed his quiet time and loved watching old western movies. He found a new life two years ago when he gave his heart and life to Jesus Christ and found the peace he had search for all his life. He exemplified II Corinthians 5:17, and showed those he loved that he had become a new creation; old things were passed away and all things were made new. Homer's new daily life symbolized kindness, joy and contentment, even while facing his devastating illness. His changed life gave a new found joy to all who knew and loved him.
Those preceding Homer in death are: his parents, Homer Johnson, Janie Bell Johnson Drury and Jasper Blaine Drury; and sisters, Peggy Ann Holly and Callie Johnson.
Remaining to cherish his memory are: his children, Shane Johnson and wife Dawn; Libbie Henson and husband Jerrel; and Donnie Johnson; sisters, Cecile Hogue; Luevena Hope Meyer and husband Mike; Elaine Prater and husband Charles; and brother Blaine Don Drury and wife Laura; grandchildren, Lindsey Garrett and husband Greg, Christin Johnson, Matthew Don Johnson and Jake Henson; and four great grandchildren.
Visitation is scheduled on Wednesday, July 31st, from 6:00 - 8:00 PM at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home, with graveside service on Thursday, August 1st, at 11:00 AM at Boggy Cemetery near Olustee, Jackson County, Oklahoma.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Hospice of Wichita Falls. Online condolences may be left at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com.
Published in The Times Record News on July 30, 2019