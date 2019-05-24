|
|
Horace Wherry, Jr.
Wichita Falls - Horace, (Bro), Wherry, Jr. was born April 4, 1930 in De Kalb, Texas to the union of Horace Wherry, Sr. and Luvenia Elliott Wherry. He attended public schools and graduated from Douglas High School in Quanah, Texas, (Class of 1949).
He proudly served our country in the United States Army and was honorably discharged in November of 1956. Horace departed this life on Wednesday, May 15, 2019, in Wichita Falls, TX.
Services will be Saturday, May 25, 2019 at 11:00 A.M. at Overcoming Word Praise Center with Pastor Mark Graham and under the direction of Wells Funeral Home. Viewing Friday, May 24, 2019 at Wells Chapel, 811 Woods Street from 5:00 PM to 7:00 PM.
Horace married Lou Ann Thomas Wherry on June 24, 1952 in Quanah, Texas. He worked and retired from Saint-Gobain Certainteed, and also Midwestern State University. Horace will be greatly missed.
Horace leaves to cherish his memories with his wife of 66 years, Lou Ann; daughters Gwen Norris (Ronnie) and Debra Wherry, Sharon Wherry, and Marva Matthews (Don); and son, Horace Wherry III; two sisters: Roberta Wherry (Herman) and Jewel Williams and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, great-great grandchildren, nieces, nephews, family, and friends.
Interment will be at 11:00 a.m., Tuesday, May, 28, 2019, at Fort Sill National Cemetery in Elgin, OK under the direction of Wells Funeral Home of Wichita Falls, TX.
Published in The Times Record News on May 24, 2019