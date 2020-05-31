Howard Chapman
Wichita Falls - Howard Garland "Chief" Chapman, went to be with his Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ and join his beloved wife, Dorcas, on May 29, 2020. He was born May 26, 1931 in Hubbard, Texas to Frank Varner & Katherine Tennessee Jane (Duke) Chapman. He married his high school sweetheart, Dorcas Ann Montfort on August 7, 1950 In Corsicana, Texas.
Howard was a gifted athlete, playing basketball and football for Corsicana High School where he especially excelled in football and was selected to play on the Texas High School All-State team in 1950. He went to Tyler Junior College for two years on a football scholarship before being recruited to The University of Florida (Gators) by a coach Woodruff that went from Baylor University to Florida and knew of Howard's football prowess in high school. Howard played in the 1953 Gator Bowl. January 28, 1954, was the NFL draft where, in the 17th round, he was drafted by the Cleveland Browns. Three weeks into training in Cleveland, he received a draft notice from the United States Army and served during the Korean Conflict. He was placed on Special Forces, playing football for the Army, stationed in Austria. He had such a love for football that he became a member of the Southwest Football Officials Association and officiated high school football for ten years.
Upon completion of his military obligation, he returned to Corsicana and entered into the ministry, serving as Youth Minister at First Baptist Church of Corsicana while attending Baylor University. After graduation from Baylor in 1966, he went to Istrouma Baptist Church in Baton Rouge, Louisiana as their youth minister while attending New Orleans Baptist Theological Seminary (NOBTS), earning his Master's Degree in Church Recreation. Upon graduation from NOBTS, he was called to First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls, pastored by Dr. Landrum Leavell, in June of 1969, as they had recently completed construction of their new Christian Life Center. Chief was an early pioneer in the field of Church Recreation and was called as their new Recreation Minister. In 1986, he transitioned from Recreation Minister to Senior Adult Minister and finally in 2014, to Pastoral Care Minister. He faithfully served on staff for 48 years. During his tenure, he started a travel group for senior adults called the "Fellow Trippers", he and Dorcas formed the senior adult Glory Choir, began the Word of Truth television Sunday School class and established a homebound ministry, as well as a 24-hour prayer ministry. He had a true heart and love for others. He was gifted with the ability to comfort those who were sick and hurting or had suffered loss. This led him to serve as a police chaplain for the Wichita Falls Police Department for 28 years.
Howard was preceded in death by his wife, infant daughter, Laurie and his parents, also brothers, Frank Chapman, Jr., Alvin Earl Chapman, Robert Chapman and sisters, Inez Smith and Sharon Threet.
He is survived by a sister, Helen Ruth Wilcox of Corsicana, a son, Ben Howard Chapman and wife Belinda of Burkburnett, a daughter, Lisa D'Ann Douglass and husband, Jonathan (J.D.) of Wichita Falls. Grandchildren include Thad Douglass and wife Kristen of Holliday, Heath Douglass and wife Natali' of Rio de Janeiro, Brazil, Amber Ayers and husband Mark of Aubrey, Texas, Tracy Waskom and husband, Jay, and Anna Miller, both of Graham and Kristi Reger and husband Mike of Eliasville. Great Grandchildren include Sadie Grace Douglass, Makayla Lilyanne Ayers, Shae McFadden, Nicole King, Megan & Kylee Miller, Will Reger, and Madison & Michael Copper; great-great grandchildren, Avery & Miles Copper.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made to the Missions Fund of First Baptist Church of Wichita Falls or to Hospice of Wichita Falls.
Visitation will be Tuesday, June 2, 2020 at Owens & Brumley Funeral Home from 6-7:30 p.m. Services will be held at 1:00 p.m. on Wednesday, June 3, 2020 at First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls with Dr. Bob McCartney officiating. Interment will follow at Crestview Memorial Park.
Published in Times Record News from May 31 to Jun. 1, 2020.