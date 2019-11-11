|
Howard Lee Hinkle
Iowa Park - Howard Lee Hinkle, 68, of Iowa Park passed away Friday, November 8, 2019.
The family will receive friends from 6:30 until 8 p.m. Thursday, November 14, 2019 at the Fellowship Hall of First Baptist Church in Burkburnett. Funeral services will be held at 10 a.m. Friday, November 15, 2019 at First Baptist Church in Burkburnett with Dr. Ted Spear and Rev. Joe Coombes officiating. Interment will follow at Burkburnett Memorial Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett.
Howard was born on June 16, 1951 in Wichita Falls to Joseph Charles and Marie (Hewell) Hinkle. He and Pamela McEntire were married on May 12, 1973 in Sterling City, Texas. He was a 1969 graduate of Burkburnett High School and a 1973 graduate of Texas Tech University with a BA in Accounting. He worked as a tax accountant, as well as farming and trucking. He was a member of First Baptist Church in Wichita Falls. Over the years, Howard was actively involved in numerous charitable organizations, benefiting the youth of the greater Wichita Falls area. Howard spent his free time with the "Wild Bunch" smoking briskets and cooking beans, and was quick to instruct you on the best way to prepare both. He enjoyed seeing the expressions on the faces of the people he served. Howard enjoyed spending time with his children, grandchildren, friends, but most of all his loving wife.
He was preceded in death by his parents; and brother Richard Hinkle.
Howard is survived by his wife, Pamela Hinkle; children Kurt Hinkle and wife Tara of Idalou, LeeAnn Hinkle of Irving, and Kami Burgin and husband Toby of Irving; grandchildren, John Clayton Hinkle, Whitley Marie Hinkle, Joseph Cole Hinkle, Kael Michael Burgin, Luke Ewing Burgin, Bret Hinkle Burgin, and Bree Maria Burgin; and sister, Janelle Coyle and husband Fred of Burleson.
In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations be made to Faith Refuge at the Wichita Falls Faith Mission in memory of Howard Hinkle, P.O. Box 965, Wichita Falls, Texas 76307 (faithmissionwf.org/donate), which was very dear to him.
