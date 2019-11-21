|
Howard Lee "Hank" Whitson died on November 19, 2019. Hank was born November 22, 1933, in Norfolk County, Virgina, to James W. and Sedassa Justice Whitson.
Hank attended grade school in Norfolk, Virginia. He later attended high school in Marshall, Texas, from where he graduated in 1951. After school he entered the Air Force and served from June 1952 to June 1956, and he was honorably discharged after teaching Jet Engine Mechanics. He completed his 4 year commitment of military service, and he worked in Civil Service until his retirement in March of 1988. "Mr. "B" Shift" taught a Missile Launch Officer Course, where he was considered a subject matter expert.
Both music and cars were great passions of his life. Hank started his first country and western and bluegrass bands as a teenager. He was the drum major in high school, having taught himself how to play the guitar and to sing. He performed for almost 70 years. Hank was regarded as one of the finest players and vocalists in the Wichita Falls area. He was the proud owner of a 1966 black Ford Mustang, a 1969 Plymouth Road Runner, a 1971 and a 1988 Corvette.
After retirement Hank drove a school bus for Wichita Falls Public Schools. At the end of every year, he took the kids on his route out for a special treat, a meal on his dime. He was very proud to treat the kids.
Hank was preceded in death by his parents; his sisters, Mary Culpepper and Evelyn Ray; and a brother, James (Calvin) Whitson; as well as, son-in-law David Lee Parks.
Hank leaves behind his wife Rebecca (Becky) Lenora Whitson; five children: Steve M. Whitson, Thomas W. Whitson and wife Terry Whitson; Neva Whitson and husband Michael R. Flames; Laura Lee Whitson and husband Bernard Keeth; Kimberly K. Whitson Cory; his grandchildren, Michael Pennington, Nick, wife Missy Whitson; John, wife Nicki Whitson; Elise Whitson, husband Ben Kuykendall; Cody Keeth, Chandler Keeth, Heather Cory, husband Jon Griffith; and Hope Cory. He also leaves behind numerous great-grandchildren and great-great grandchildren.
Honorary Pallbearers will be Michael Pennington, Nick Whitson, John Whitson, Cody Keeth, Kagen Parks, Sierra Parks, Lillie Parks, Lindsey Parks, Kristy Kamp, Laura Sue Gonzales, David Lee Parks and Harold Banks. Condolences may be sent to the family at lunnscolonial.com
Published in The Times Record News from Nov. 21 to Nov. 23, 2019