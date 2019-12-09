|
Howard Richard Rice
Iowa Park - Howard Richard Rice, 86, of Iowa Park, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.
Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Charlie Cemetery with Pastor Chad Stubblefield, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.
Howard was born on August 28, 1933 in Byers, Texas. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from April 1957 until April 1959.
Howard was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Bertie Kiser and Roy Kiser; his brothers, Sam Rice and his wife Maxine, Homer Paul Rice, Raymond Rice, and Glen Rice; his nephew, Mike Rice; and his nieces, Karen Sternadel, Sharon Favor, and Jerry Rice.
He is survived by his nephew, Sam Rice, Jr. of Dundee; niece, Marsha McCarty of Iowa Park; niece, Dana Bettinger; nephew, Roger Rice; nephew, Wesley "Buster" Rice; and his sister-in-law, Oleta Rice all of Wichita Falls.
Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019