Services
Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
1317 9TH STREET
Wichita Falls, TX 76301
940-322-3181
Resources
More Obituaries for Howard Rice
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Howard Richard Rice

Add a Memory
Send Flowers
Howard Richard Rice Obituary
Howard Richard Rice

Iowa Park - Howard Richard Rice, 86, of Iowa Park, passed away Friday, December 6, 2019.

Graveside services will be held at 10:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 11, 2019 at Charlie Cemetery with Pastor Chad Stubblefield, officiating. Arrangements are under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home in Wichita Falls.

Howard was born on August 28, 1933 in Byers, Texas. He served his country proudly in the United States Army from April 1957 until April 1959.

Howard was preceded in death by his mother and step-father, Bertie Kiser and Roy Kiser; his brothers, Sam Rice and his wife Maxine, Homer Paul Rice, Raymond Rice, and Glen Rice; his nephew, Mike Rice; and his nieces, Karen Sternadel, Sharon Favor, and Jerry Rice.

He is survived by his nephew, Sam Rice, Jr. of Dundee; niece, Marsha McCarty of Iowa Park; niece, Dana Bettinger; nephew, Roger Rice; nephew, Wesley "Buster" Rice; and his sister-in-law, Oleta Rice all of Wichita Falls.

Condolences may be sent to the family at www.owensandbrumley.com
Published in The Times Record News from Dec. 9 to Dec. 10, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
Send Flowers
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Howard's passing.
 Back to today's Obituaries
More Information
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
Planning Guide
Send Me a Planning Guide
Free funeral planning guide compliments of Owens & Brumley - Wichita Falls
Download Now
- ADVERTISEMENT -