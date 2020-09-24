Hulon Geter, Jr.



Wichita Falls - Hulon Geter, Jr., age 72 passed away on September 17, 2020 in Wichita Falls, Texas. He was born on October 15, 1947 in Shelby, North Carolina to the late Hulon Geter, Sr. and Leola Mae Raper Geter. He was a graduate of Weaver High School, Hartford, Connecticut in 1968.



With a desire to serve his country, he entered the United States Air Force at Eglin AFB Florida on April 4, 1969. He served a twenty year tenure and retired honorably on May 2, 1989.



He was married to Nancy Lue Peters on December 7, 1976, she preceded him in death September 6, 2004.



He was a member of the New Birth Baptist Church where he served as the head usher. Hulon was a fun person to be around; he loved to talk (LOL), he loved fishing, music and was an avid sports fan.



He was preceded in death by his parents, his loving wife; Nancy, his sister; Laura Geter and his son; Billy Roy Peters.



Hulon leaves to cherish his memory: His children; Benny Edwards of Wichita Falls, TX., Jean and Darryl Mercer of Bonaire, GA., James Edwards of Wichita Falls, TX., Nancy and Vernon Peets of Wichita Falls, TX., Stephen and Jennine Peters of Wichita Falls, TX., Patricia Woods of Wichita Falls, TX., Billy (deceased) Emma Peters of Wichita Falls, TX., Linda Woods and H.W. Walker of Wichita Falls, TX. His siblings; Willie Mae Geter of Hartford, CT., George Geter of Hartford, CT. and a host of grandchildren, great grandchildren, other relatives and friends.



Graveside Services with Military Honors will be 11 AM Saturday, September 26, 2020 at Dick Sparks Cemetery, Electra, Texas.



A Professional Service By: Ainsworth & Young Funeral Home.









