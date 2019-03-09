|
|
Ida Marie Schlarb
Wichita Falls, TX
Ida Marie Schlarb, 75, of Wichita Falls, passed away on Wednesday, March 6, 2019.
Funeral services will be at 10:30 AM, Monday, March 11, 2019 at Hampton Vaughan Crestview Funeral Home. Visitation will be from 4-6 PM, Sunday, March 10, 2019 at the funeral home. Interment will be in Hampton Vaughan Crestview Memorial Park.
Marie, as she was known to everyone, was born on April 6, 1943, in Elk City, Oklahoma to Andrew Monroe and Loretta Bernice Ewing Walker. She married Edward Lewis Schlarb on June 25, 1960 in Sayre, Oklahoma and he preceded her in death on December 8, 1968. She was a member of St. Mary's Catholic Church. Marie enjoyed crocheting, sewing, ceramics, and working in her yard. Her passion was gathering genealogy of the family she loved so dearly.
She was also preceded in death by her parents and two sisters, Patricia Ann and Frances Ann.
Survivors include her children: Lori Ann Cannon and husband Richard of Sherman, and Steven Andy Schlarb and wife Malinda of Wichita Falls; sisters Lillie Mae White and husband, Joe, and Rhonda Jean Puder and husband Roy; brothers: Andy Arnold Walker and wife Rita, Alton Lee Walker and wife Vickie, and Edward Monroe Walker and wife Sharon. Grandchildren: Jason Steven Cannon and wife Crystal, Valery Kristen Medford and husband Jeff, AnnMarie Jeanette Wilson and husband Terry, Alicia Michelle Schlarb, Erica Leigh Schlarb, and Sonny Dan Payne; 5 great-grandchildren, Alexa, Natalie, Presley, Parker and Holly; and numerous nieces, nephews, great-nieces, and great-nephews.
Pall bearers are Steven Schlarb, Jason Cannon, Jeffrey Medford, Terry Wilson, Caden Osborn, and Steve Rikard. Honorary pallbearer bearer is Lawrence Hastings.
Online condolences may be made to the family at www.hamptonvaughancrestview.com
Published in The Times Record News from Mar. 9 to Mar. 10, 2019