Imogene Gladys Ross Martin
Burkburnett - Imogene Gladys Ross Martin, 91, of Burkburnett went to be with her Lord and Savior, Jesus Christ, on April 15, 2019. Today, she is reunited with many family and friends in her heavenly home.
Visitation will be from 6 to 7 pm on Wednesday at Owens and Brumley Funeral Home in Burkburnett. Services will be at 1:30 pm, on Thursday, March 18th at Burkburnett Church of Christ, 204 North Avenue C, with Mark Hendry officiating. Interment will be in Hastings Oklahoma Cemetery under the direction of Owens & Brumley Funeral Home of Burkburnett.
Imogene was born on May 20, 1927 in Faxon, Oklahoma. She married Edward Carl Martin on October 15, 1943 in Hastings, Oklahoma. They moved to Burkburnett and joined the Church of Christ in 1960. She had a love for all children and all children loved her. She was in the church quilting group and made many quilts for all her family and many in her community. Also, she spent many hours going to garage sales and thrift stores searching for earthly treasures.
She was preceded in death by her husband, Edd, in 2004, oldest son Allen Martin in 1999 and infant son Terry Donald Martin in 1948.
Survivors include 5 sons and 4 daughters: Coy Martin and wife Elizabeth of Altus, Ok, Shirley Deere of Randlett, Oklahoma, Eddie Martin and wife Theresa of Vero Beach, Florida, Billy Martin, and Larry Martin and wife Liz, both of Wichita Falls, Janis Lax and husband Steve, Linda Ellett and husband Bin, and Roger and wife Irene, all of Burkburnett, Carol Fuller and husband Mike of Tyler, Texas, daughter-in-law Connie Martin-Goettman of Burkburnett. Also, survived by a brother Dale Ross of Lockney, Texas and a sister Gale Browning of Vidor, Texas. She has 33 grandchildren, 59 great grandchildren and 11 great-great grandchildren.
The family suggest memorials be made to Burkburnett Senior Center, Hospice of Wichita Falls, Burkburnett Church of Christ Building Fund or a .
Published in The Times Record News on Apr. 17, 2019