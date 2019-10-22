|
|
Imogene Graves
Seymour - Dessie Imogene Graves, 90 of Seymour, passed away Sunday, October 20, 2019 in Seymour.
Services will be held Wednesday, October 23, 2019 at 10:30 a.m. at the Calvary Baptist Church with Rev. Russell Roberts officiating. Burial will follow in the Riverview Cemetery under the direction of Archer Funeral Home.
Imogene was born December 27, 1928 in Iowa Park to Elmer and Rosa Manley Hutchison. She attended Seymour schools. Imogene married John D. Graves on June 13, 1945 in Seymour. He preceded her in death on May 10, 2013. Imogene worked as a telephone operator for GTE for over 25 years and as an after hours dispatcher for B-K Electric. She was a member of the Calvary Baptist Church.
She is survived by a daughter, Beverly and Terry Plummer of Lubbock; 2 sons, Dwayne and Pamela Graves of Oklahoma City and Brent and Karen Graves of Weatherford; 9 grandchildren, 21 great grandchildren and 12 great great grandchildren.
The family suggests memorials to the Seymour Cemetery Association, P.O. Box 562, Seymour, Texas 76380.
Visitation will be from 6:00 until 7:00 p.m., Tuesday at the funeral home.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 22 to Oct. 23, 2019