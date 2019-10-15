|
|
Ina Settle
Iowa Park - Ina Pauline Settle went to meet her Maker on October 14, 2019. She passed peacefully in her sleep after a full life of 101 years.
Ina was born on March 15, 1918, in Aubrey, Texas. She moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, in the 1920s, where she met and married A.K. "Bumps" Settle October 4, 1942, while he was serving in the United States Army. They moved to Iowa Park, Texas, in 1962, where they opened Settle Drug, which for years was a cornerstone and gathering place of the community.
Ina was preceded in death by her husband, Bumps, her daughter, Susan Harper, and her sister, Lottie Watson. She is survived by her granddaughter, Kelly Harper.
Ina lived to see our nation move from horse-drawn carriages to landing on the moon, and told so many wonderful stories of the things she had seen. She was a devoted, loving, and kind wife, mother, and grandmother; she showered her family and friends with gifts and blessings. She will be missed so much.
Visitation will be held at Dutton Funeral Home on Wednesday, October 16, 2019 from 6-8 PM. Funeral services will be held on Thursday, October 17, 2019 at 11 AM in the pavilion at Highland Cemetery. Please share your tributes with the family by visiting www.duttonfuneralhome.com.
Published in The Times Record News from Oct. 15 to Oct. 16, 2019