Ira Gale Bruno Stephens



Hurst - Ira Gale Bruno Stephens, 78, of Hurst, TX (formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas) passed away June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother & step-father, Ventie & Elgin Cline, her grandparents and her father, James Bruno. Gale is survived by her 2 children, Kathy (Gary) Anders of North Richland Hills, TX and Bill (Lisa) Stephens of Rhome, TX, 4 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren, long time special friend, Billy E. Stephens of Nocona, TX, her sisters, Debbie Cline Liberty & Jan Cline Clement and brother, Byron (Gayle) Cline, all of Wichita Falls, TX, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.









