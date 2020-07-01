1/1
Ira Gale Bruno Stephens
Send Flowers
Share
Share
Share Ira's life story with friends and family
Send an Email
Or Copy this URL to Share
Ira Gale Bruno Stephens

Hurst - Ira Gale Bruno Stephens, 78, of Hurst, TX (formerly of Wichita Falls, Texas) passed away June 11, 2020. She was preceded in death by her mother & step-father, Ventie & Elgin Cline, her grandparents and her father, James Bruno. Gale is survived by her 2 children, Kathy (Gary) Anders of North Richland Hills, TX and Bill (Lisa) Stephens of Rhome, TX, 4 grandchildren & 5 great grandchildren, long time special friend, Billy E. Stephens of Nocona, TX, her sisters, Debbie Cline Liberty & Jan Cline Clement and brother, Byron (Gayle) Cline, all of Wichita Falls, TX, cousins, nieces, and nephews. A Celebration of Life Service will be held at a later date.




To Plant Memorial Trees in memory, please visit our Sympathy Store.
Published in Times Record News from Jul. 1 to Jul. 3, 2020.
MEMORIES & CONDOLENCES

Uploading...

This may take a moment.

Not sure what to say?

Loading...

This may take a moment.

0 entries
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Share to let others add their own memories and condolences
Thank You.
Please allow 24 hours for your entry to be reviewed for appropriate content.
INVITE OTHERS TO ADD MEMORIES
Send your deepest condolences with fresh flowers.
Make a charitable donation in honor of a loved one.
Contact Us | FAQ | Privacy Policy | Terms of Use
© 2020 Legacy.com All rights Reserved