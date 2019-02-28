|
|
Ira L. Plummer
Wichita Falls
Ira L. Plummer, Lt. Col. USAF Ret. passed away peacefully in his sleep on Friday, February 22, 2019, after a stay at Rolling Meadows.
A son of the late Rena (Parizck) and Ira Lee Plummer, Ira was born on July 18, 1925, in Forsyth, Montana. He spent his life and career in the United States Air Force. Throughout his career he was stationed at Andrews AFB and also Vanderburg AFB in California, as well as all over the world. After his retirement, he worked for the state of California.
Ira is survived by his wife, Denise Plummer; and his daughter and four sons, Anne, Ira L. Jr., John, Robert and Steven.
No services are planned at this time. Arrangements are under the direction of Lunn's Colonial Funeral Home.
Published in The Times Record News from Feb. 28 to Mar. 1, 2019