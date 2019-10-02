Services
Memorial service
Friday, Oct. 4, 2019
10:00 AM
Trinity Episcopal Church
Henrietta, TX
Irene Bachman


1926 - 2019
Irene Bachman Obituary
Irene Bachman

Henrietta - Irene Florence (Dawson) Bachman, 92, of Henrietta, Texas, passed away on Saturday, September 28, 2019.

Memorial services will be at 10:00 am, Friday, October 4, 2019 at the Trinity Episcopal Church in Henrietta with Father Ken MacKenzie, officiating.

Irene was born on November 21, 1926 in Preston, Lancashire, UK to William and Elizabeth (Leach) Dawson. She married Emil Bachman on March 1, 1945 in Preston, England. Irene was a Commercial and Freelance Artist and was a charter member of the Clay County Art Association and a member of the Alter Society. She was also employed by Clay County Memorial Hospital as an X-Ray technician for numerous years.

Irene was preceded in death by her parents, husband Emil, and two brothers, Bill and Peter.

Survivors include daughter, Andrea Womack and husband Andy Wells of Wichita Falls, Texas; two sons, David Bachman and wife Debbie of Henrietta, and Stephen Bachman of Henrietta; 6 grandchildren; 12 great-grandchildren.

Memorials may be made to the Edwards Public Library at 210 W. Gilbert Street, Henrietta, Texas 76365.

Thoughts and memories may be shared in the online guestbook at davisfuneralhome.net
Published in The Times Record News on Oct. 2, 2019
