Irene Farr
Wichita Falls - Irene Riek Farr was born on March 10, 1922, in Krum, Texas, to Robert and Jessie Riek and died June 20, 2019 in Carrollton, Texas at the age of 97.
Irene was preceded in death by her three sisters; two brothers; and her husband of 52 years, Francis Farr, in 1994. When asked by her daughter if she would ever consider marriage again, her response, with a grin, was. "Honey, it took me all those years to train your Daddy. Why would I want to start over?"
Irene has been a member of Fairway Baptist Church since 1961 and served on numerous pulpit and building committees. She had a passion to teach God's Word through a women's weekly Bible study for several years, as well as the Senior Ladies' Sunday School Class, The Joy Class, for over 50 years. She often joked that the only promotion out of her class was Heaven--what a Promotion!
Irene attended Texas Tech University and always rooted for her Red Raiders. She moved to Wichita Falls, Texas, in 1961 and was employed for many years by White's Stores Inc. in the accounting department, where she made many lifelong friends. She also worked for the Wichita Falls ISD Food Service Department as a bookkeeper until her retirement in 1980.
Irene is lovingly remembered by her three daughters, Francene Maulding and husband, Archie, of Carrollton; Regina Dimock and husband, Ivan, of Abilene; and Jessica Wells and husband, Mike, of Graham; as well as numerous nieces and nephews. She is also remembered by her six grandchildren and 10 great grandchildren for her enthusiastic telling of Bible stories, her love of dancing, her endless and ruthless playing of board/card games, and her generously-scooped ice cream cones.
Irene's family extends their warmest congratulations on her promotion.
Published in The Times Record News on June 23, 2019